Yabusele notched 23 points (11-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Friday's 128-120 loss to the Spurs.

Yabusele finished just one rebound shy of a double-double, and the Frenchman continues to show he can impact the game on both ends of the court when given enough minutes. The season-ending injury of Joel Embiid (knee) has allowed Yabusele to hold on to a steady role in the rotation, and he's been making the most of it. He's started in his last nine appearances, averaging a solid line of 10.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 0.8 steals across 29.4 minutes per game over that span.