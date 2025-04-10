Yabusele (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Hawks.
Yabusele will miss a third straight game for the 76ers, but this time, it is due to soreness in his right knee rather than personal reasons. The 28-year-old big man will have one more opportunity to play this season, which will come on Sunday against the Bulls.
