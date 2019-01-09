76ers' Haywood Highsmith: Assigned to G League
The 76ers assigned Highsmith to the G League's Delaware Blue Coats on Wednesday.
After inking a two-way contract with the 76ers earlier Tuesday, Highsmith made his NBA debut later in the evening in Philadelphia's 132-115 romp over the Wizards, finishing with three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and an assist in five minutes. Since his contract only allows him to spend up to 45 days in the NBA, the 76ers will conserve some of his service time by moving him back to the G League for the time being. He'll likely see most of his minutes with Delaware for the duration of the season.
