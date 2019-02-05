Highsmith has been recalled from the G League's Delaware Blue Coats and will be available for Tuesday's game against the Raptors.

The 76ers list four players as out for Tuesday's contest, so Highsmith should dress for the contest to provide additional depth on the wing. He's unlikely to crack coach Brett Brown's rotation, however, and will probably be limited to garbage-time minutes if he's summoned from the bench.

