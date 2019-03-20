76ers' Haywood Highsmith: Continues consistent play
Highsmith registered 15 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds and three assists in 104-97 loss Monday to the Charge.
Highsmith continues to put together productive numbers, averaging 12.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.1 steals in 43 games this season. The undrafted rookie is certainly versatile, having earned starts at power forward and center in 2018-19.
