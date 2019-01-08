76ers' Haywood Highsmith: Earns two-way contract

The 76ers will sign Highsmith to a two-way contract Tuesday, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

An undrafted swingman out of a Division II school (Wheeling Jesuit), Highsmith has overcome a modest pedigree to become one of the more valuable contributors this season for the Sixers' G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats. Over 21 games with the club, he has averaged 13.8 points per game while knocking down 40.2 percent of his attempts from downtown. Though he'll likely see the bulk of his opportunities with the Blue Coats for the remainder of the 2018-19 campaign, the two-way deal will allow him to spend up to 45 days with the NBA team. Highsmith will fill the two-way spot that was previously reserved for point guard Demetrius Jackson, who was waived Sunday.