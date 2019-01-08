76ers' Haywood Highsmith: Earns two-way contract
The 76ers will sign Highsmith to a two-way contract Tuesday, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
An undrafted swingman out of a Division II school (Wheeling Jesuit), Highsmith has overcome a modest pedigree to become one of the more valuable contributors this season for the Sixers' G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats. Over 21 games with the club, he has averaged 13.8 points per game while knocking down 40.2 percent of his attempts from downtown. Though he'll likely see the bulk of his opportunities with the Blue Coats for the remainder of the 2018-19 campaign, the two-way deal will allow him to spend up to 45 days with the NBA team. Highsmith will fill the two-way spot that was previously reserved for point guard Demetrius Jackson, who was waived Sunday.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 13
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.