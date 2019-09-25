Highsmith and the 76ers agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract on Wednesday, JD Shaw of HoopsRumors.com reports.

Highsmith played 40 minutes across five games for the 76ers last season, totaling nine points, five rebounds, two assists and one steal. He spent most of his time in the G League, where he averaged 12.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.1 steals. He'll look to make the 76ers' final roster, but there's a decent chance he remains a G League player.