76ers' Haywood Highsmith: Inks Exhibit 10 with 76ers
Highsmith and the 76ers agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract on Wednesday, JD Shaw of HoopsRumors.com reports.
Highsmith played 40 minutes across five games for the 76ers last season, totaling nine points, five rebounds, two assists and one steal. He spent most of his time in the G League, where he averaged 12.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.1 steals. He'll look to make the 76ers' final roster, but there's a decent chance he remains a G League player.
More News
-
76ers' Haywood Highsmith: Loses spot on roster•
-
76ers' Haywood Highsmith: Continues consistent play•
-
76ers' Haywood Highsmith: Sent to G League•
-
76ers' Haywood Highsmith: Questionable Friday with illness•
-
76ers' Haywood Highsmith: Available Tuesday vs. Raptors•
-
76ers' Haywood Highsmith: Assigned to G League•
-
Point guard tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the point guard position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Shooting guard tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the shooting guard position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
2019 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Rookies to know in Fantasy
Who are the rookies to know for Fantasy players? Nick Whalen breaks down those you need to...
-
Fantasy impact of offseason moves
The offseason provided all sorts of drama. Here's how the biggest transactions will impact...
-
Western Conference camp battles
There is opportunity in closely following whose pulling ahead in camp and preseason competition....