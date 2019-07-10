76ers' Haywood Highsmith: Loses spot on roster
The 76ers waived Highsmith on June 24, Derek Bodner of The Athletic reports.
Highsmith finished the 2018-19 campaign as one of the 76ers' pair of two-way players, appearing in five NBA contests and averaging 1.8 points and 1.0 rebound in 8.0 minutes. Philadelphia apparently didn't see enough potential in the 22-year-old to justify keeping him on the roster heading into 2019-20, however, with the 76ers having since reserved their two-way spots for center Norvel Pelle and second-round wing Marial Shayok. Highsmith is still participating with the 76ers in the Las Vegas Summer League and could earn a training-camp invitation with Philadelphia or another squad.
