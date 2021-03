Brazdeikis was traded to the 76ers on Thursday as part of a three-team deal involving the Knicks and Thunder, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The key piece in the deal is George Hill, who goes from Oklahoma City to Philadelphia, but the trade also involves Brazdeikis, Tony Bradley, Austin Rivers, Vincent Poirier and Terrance Ferguson. Brazdeikis, a second-round pick in 2019, appeared in only four games for the Knicks this season, and he's highly unlikely to make an impact with the Sixers.