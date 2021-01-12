Joe totaled 18 points (6-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, two rebounds and two steals across 28 minutes off the bench the the 112-94 loss Monday to the Hawks.

After a disappointing performance in his first start, Joe was relegated back to the bench, and he did not disappoint. While the 76ers have been shorthanded due to COVID-19 and injury issues, Joe has made the most of his extended playing time. Over his last two games, Joe is averaging 15.5 points over 36.5 minutes per game. During the team's first nine games, Joe played sparingly in only five games and scored a total of two points.