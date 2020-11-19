Joe was drafted by Philadelphia with the No. 49 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Joe will bring instant offense and a terrific outside game to the 76ers who are looking for consistent offensive performers. In 26 games with Arkansas last year, Joe averaged 16.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists while shooting 34.2 percent from three-point range. The guard joins a loaded, but yet undetermined, roster at the moment with Philadelphia, and will presumably battle for minutes with Danny Green and Furkan Korkmaz.