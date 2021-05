Joe produced 17 points (4-12 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals across 33 minutes in Sunday's 128-117 win over the Magic.

Joe put up his second-best total of the season in the win. The 2020 second-round pick moved up in the rotation due to a rest night for the first unit, and he took advantage with a solid all-around game. The Arkansas product has a lot of potential, but his role in Philly is limited due to the wealth of talent on the depth chart.