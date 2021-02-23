Philadelphia head coach Doc Rivers said Sunday after the 76ers' 110-103 loss to the Raptors that Joe would be evaluated for a spot in the team's rotation, Marc Narducci of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. "It's just a look. I mean everyone earns their minutes," Rivers sad. "It is always a fair competition. Right now, we're going with Isaiah."

The second-round pick played 12 minutes off the bench in the loss, supplying three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and two rebounds. Joe ended up taking the rotation spot of the struggling Furkan Korkmaz, who played only two minutes and missed both of his shots, dropping his field-goal percentage to 37 percent for the season. Like Korkmaz, Joe offers most of his value as an outside shooter, but the rookie likely won't see enough playing time to warrant attention in most fantasy leagues.