Joe posted 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 106-103 loss to the Wizards.

Joe was productive again Wednesday, having now scored double-digit points in back-to-back games. He had only hit that threshold three prior times this season. The 22-year-old Arkansas product is connecting on 34.9 percent of his shots, as well as just 32.3 percent from deep. His lack of efficiency from deep is especially concerning, as Joe had knocked down 37.8 percent of his attempts on 9.1 threes per game during his collegiate career.