The 76ers assigned Joe to the G League's Delaware Blue Coats on Sunday, Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Though head coach Doc Rivers suggested a few days earlier that Joe might get a look on the second unit through the All-Star break, Furkan Korkmaz ultimately worked his way back into the 76ers' good graces to maintain his spot in the rotation. With Korkmaz, Seth Curry, Danny Green and Matisse Thybulle now seemingly locked in as Rivers' preferred rotational wings, the 76ers don't have any minutes available for Joe, who didn't see the court in Saturday's 112-109 loss to the Cavaliers in a coach's decision. The rookie second-round pick will get some meaningful run at the G League bubble in Orlando before likely rejoining the NBA team after the All-Star break.