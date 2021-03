Joe posted 28 points (9-18 FG, 7-15 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal over 34 minutes in Monday's 124-103 win over Austin.

Joe remained heavily involved to begin the G League playoffs Monday, and he was quite efficient from the floor while leading the team in scoring by a considerable margin. He'll attempt to stay hot against the Raptors 905 in the semifinals.