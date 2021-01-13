Joe posted 13 points (4-10 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 37 minutes off the bench Tuesday in the 76ers' 137-134 overtime victory over the Heat.

The 76ers remained shorthanded for the third game in a row, though the team at least had some reinforcement in the form of Ben Simmons (knee), who returned from a two-game absence. The extra period and the missing players still allowed Joe to see plenty of playing time, with the rookie notably getting the nod over Dakota Mathias (11 minutes) as the No. 3 guard in the rotation. The 76ers are expected to return three players (Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle and Shake Milton) from the NBA's health and safety protocol Thursday against Miami, so Joe's run of extended minutes will likely be coming to an end soon.