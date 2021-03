Joe tallied 12 points (5-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt) and one assist over 34 minutes in Saturday's 106-95 loss to the Hustle.

Joe made just his second appearance for the Blue Coats during Saturday's regular-season finale, but he was one of four players to record a double-digit scoring total in the loss. He should continue to have a significant role for Delaware during the G League playoffs.