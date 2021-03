Joe tallied 18 points (5-13 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal over 37 minutes in Thursday's 97-78 loss to Lakeland

Joe wasn't particularly efficient from the floor during the G League Finals, but he still finished with the second-highest scoring total on the team during the loss. Joe was relatively productive after joining the Blue Coats and averaged 8.5 points and 2.0 rebounds over 34.2 minutes per game.