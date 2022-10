Joe (shoulder) racked up nine points (3-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists over 17 minutes in the preseason opener versus the Nets.

Joe was unavailable for Summer League action due to a shoulder injury, but it appears that has cleared up ahead of the preseason. He's held a roster spot each of the last two seasons. Even if he maintains a spot in 2022-23, the third-year guard doesn't contribute enough to warrant consideration in most fantasy formats.