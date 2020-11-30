Joe agreed Friday with the 76ers on a three-year, $4.2 million contract, Derek Bodner of The Athletic reports.

The 76ers used a portion of their mid-level exception to sign Joe, allowing the team to tack on a third year to his deal. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard from Arkansas was one of the most prolific perimeter shooters in college basketball over the past two seasons, as he knocked down 3.5 three-pointers per game and converted them at a 37.8 percent clip. Along with veterans Danny Green and Seth Curry and younger options like Matisse Thybulle, Furkan Korkmaz, Tyrese Maxey and Terrance Ferguson, Joe should get the chance to compete for playing time in the 76ers' unsettled wing rotation as a rookie.