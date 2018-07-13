76ers' Isaiah Miles: Gets hot from three

Miles posted 20 points (7-10 FG, 6-8 3Pt), six rebounds and one assist across 27 minutes during Thursday's 88-86 summer league win over the Suns.

Miles caught fire from beyond the arc Thursday, which helped him lead the 76ers in scoring. He also recorded the second-most rebounds on the team. After going undrafted in 2016, Miles has been playing overseas. However, if he can continue his hot three-point shooting, it may be enough to earn him a deal somewhere in the States.