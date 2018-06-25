76ers' Isaiah Miles: Headed to summer league with 76ers

Miles will play for the 76ers' summer league team, Nicola Lupo of Sportando reports.

A graduate of Saint Joseph's, Miles has played overseas the last few years, most recently suiting up for Usak Sportlif of the Turkish Super League. While there, he took part in 16 games and averaged 10.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists across 26.3 minutes. He'll now join the 76ers for summer league with the hope of making a big enough impression to get an invite to training camp. At this point, Miles is far from guaranteed a spot on the final regular season roster.