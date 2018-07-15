76ers' Isaiah Miles: Impresses with 12 points off the bench

Miles posted 12 points (3-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and four rebounds across 17 minutes in Saturday's 91-89 Las Vegas Summer League second-round playoff win over the Bucks.

Miles joined the Sixers for the summer after playing for two years overseas. The former forward from St. Joseph's is a pure shooter from long range and he has demonstrated that in limited action. He's a long shot to make the final roster, but there may be room for him in Philly's farm system.