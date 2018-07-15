76ers' Isaiah Miles: Impresses with 12 points off the bench
Miles posted 12 points (3-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and four rebounds across 17 minutes in Saturday's 91-89 Las Vegas Summer League second-round playoff win over the Bucks.
Miles joined the Sixers for the summer after playing for two years overseas. The former forward from St. Joseph's is a pure shooter from long range and he has demonstrated that in limited action. He's a long shot to make the final roster, but there may be room for him in Philly's farm system.
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...