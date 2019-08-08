76ers' Isaiah Miles: Inks deal with Philly
Miles has agreed to a contract with the 76ers.
The terms of the deal were not initially released, but it's likely a training camp contract. Last season, Miles played in France for Limoges CSP, averaging 9.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 22.9 minutes. Notably, he shot 41.4 percent from distance on 3.7 attempts per contest.
