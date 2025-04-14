Mobley racked up six points (2-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists, four rebounds, one block and one steal across 17 minutes during Sunday's 122-102 loss to Chicago.

Mobley made his season debut during the regular-season finale, recording a career-high mark in assists. The 25-year-old forward joined the Sixers on a rest-of-season deal after spending a majority of the 2024-25 campaign with the G League's Delaware Blue Coats, where he averaged 15.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.8 blocks and 0.7 steals across 27.1 minutes per game in 35 appearances. Mobley will likely seek a two-way deal next season after spending most of his first three seasons in the G League.