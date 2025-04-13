Mobley signed a rest-of-season contract with the 76ers on Sunday.

Mobley will replace Colin Castleton on the 76ers' roster for the final day of Philadelphia's campaign. With the G League's Delaware Blue Coats this season, Mobley averaged 17.4 points and 7.9 rebounds in 22 regular-season games. Given the injury situation in Philadelphia, it wouldn't be surprising if Mobley saw game action during the regular-season finale against the Bulls on Sunday. Mobley made 22 NBA appearances for the Cavaliers over the prior two seasons, but he's yet to suit up in the NBA during the 2024-25 campaign.