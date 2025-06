Almansa is signing an Exhibit 10 contract with Philadelphia, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Almansa spent the 2024-25 season suiting up for the Perth Wildcats in Australia, averaging 7.6 points and 4.3 rebounds over 29 games. The 20-year-old has yet to make his NBA debut but possesses plenty of size and talent to make the jump.