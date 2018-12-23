76ers' J.J. Redick: Another 20 point effort Saturday
Redick tallied 22 points (7-12 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five assists, and three rebounds in 28 minutes during Saturday's 126-101 victory over Toronto.
Redick dropped another 20 points Saturday, continuing to flourish in his starting role. Since moving back into the starting lineup, Redick has been a consistent source of points and threes and clearly needs to be rostered in all formats.
