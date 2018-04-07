Redick finished with 28 points (9-19 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 6-7 FT), two rebounds and one assist in Friday's 132-130 win over the Cavaliers.

This was Redick's best scoring game since pouring in 28 points at New Orleans way back on Dec. 10, even though he shot a moderate 36.4 percent from three-point range on 11 attempts Friday. The former Duke star is currently the 76ers' second leading scorer behind Joel Embiid at 16.9 points per game. Redick and the 76ers host the Mavericks on Sunday.