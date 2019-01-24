76ers' J.J. Redick: Buries six threes against Spurs

Redick scored 19 points (6-16 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding three rebounds, three assists and a block in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 122-120 win over the Spurs.

While the sharpshooter did almost all of his damage from beyond the arc, that one free throw proved to be crucial as it completed a four-point play to give the Sixers a one-point lead with just one minute left in the game -- a lead they wouldn't relinquish. Redick is thriving in Philly, averaging career highs in scoring and three-pointers as he provides the young squad with some veteran savvy and a key secondary offensive threat.