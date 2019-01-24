76ers' J.J. Redick: Buries six threes against Spurs
Redick scored 19 points (6-16 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding three rebounds, three assists and a block in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 122-120 win over the Spurs.
While the sharpshooter did almost all of his damage from beyond the arc, that one free throw proved to be crucial as it completed a four-point play to give the Sixers a one-point lead with just one minute left in the game -- a lead they wouldn't relinquish. Redick is thriving in Philly, averaging career highs in scoring and three-pointers as he provides the young squad with some veteran savvy and a key secondary offensive threat.
More News
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...