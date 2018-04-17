Redick totaled just 11 points (4-13 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four assists, one rebound and one block in 35 minutes during Monday's 113-103 loss to Miami.

Redick struggled from the field Monday, finishing with just 11 points on 13 shots. As tends to be the case with Redick, when his shot is not falling, he offers very little in terms of stats. The team will now head to Miami for a crucial Game 3 and Redick will need to rediscover his touch if the 76ers are to pull back the advantage.