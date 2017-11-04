76ers' J.J. Redick: Catches fire from three Friday

Redick finished with 31 points (11-19 FG, 8-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six assists and three rebounds across 33 minutes during Friday's 121-110 win over the Pacers.

Redick's season high from last year was 31 points -- a game where he drilled seven threes. It's no secret Redick is capable of these kinds of outbursts from beyond the arc, making him a valuable fantasy commodity in leagues that account for three-pointers made.