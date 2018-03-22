76ers' J.J. Redick: Collects 15 points 18 minutes Wednesday
Redick registered 15 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 18 minutes in Wednesday's 119-105 win over the Grizzlies.
Redick is only good for his scoring, and he did just that Wednesday night, connecting on 50 percent of his three-point attempts. The game was a blowout from the start and he only saw 18 minutes because of it, but Redick has the stroke to get hot in a hurry, as evidenced by his near point-per-minute rate Wednesday.
