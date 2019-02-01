76ers' J.J. Redick: Comes up big in victory
Redick totaled 15 points (5-12 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists, and two rebounds in 32 minutes during Thursday's 113-104 victory over the Warriors.
Redick hit a big three-pointer in the final seconds to seal an impressive come-from-behind victory over the Warriors. Redick is basically a lock to score in double-digits on a nightly basis and has hit multiple three-pointers in 40 of his 50 games this season. He is a key piece of the 76ers offense and while his ceiling is capped, he remains a must-roster player in most formats.
