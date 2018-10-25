Redick totaled 19 points (6-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists, and two rebounds in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 123-108 loss to Milwaukee.

After back-to-back 30 point games, Redick was more subdues Wednesday, finishing with 19 points to go with six assists. Despite coming off the bench behind Markelle Fultz, Redick has still been a focal point on the offensive end, providing consistent scoring on solid efficiency. To say Fultz has struggled would be an understatement but it appears Redick will continue to come off the bench, at least for the short-term. No matter his role within the team, Redick should probably be rostered in all standard formats for his elite scoring and sneaky assist numbers.