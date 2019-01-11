76ers' J.J. Redick: Deemed available

Redick (back) is available Friday against the Hawks, freelance NBA reporter Jessica Camerato reports.

A sore back has prevented the sharpshooter from playing over the past two games, but he's feeling well enough to play Friday. Since December, he's averaging 18.5 points, 2.5 assists and 2.2 rebounds.

More News
Our Latest Stories