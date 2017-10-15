76ers' J.J. Redick: Drains 19 points Friday
Redick scored 19 points (6-11 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding one rebound across 20 minutes in Friday's 119-95 victory over the Heat.
The 76ers added Redick to bring a new dimension to this offense, and Redick certainly has been all they could ask for. He drained five three-pointers Friday night, three more than any other player on the team, and he only need six attempts. Redick will serve to space the floor for an attacking Ben Simmons and big man Joel Embiid and should benefit greatly from the number of different options this Philadelphia team now has.
