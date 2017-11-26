76ers' J.J. Redick: Drains eight three-pointers in victory

Redick totaled 29 points (10-18 FG, 8-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and one assist across 33 minutes in Saturday's 130-111 victory over Orlando.

Redick led the team in scoring, hitting eight three-pointers in the process. He has adjusted well to his new team, appearing to have found his groove very early in the season. Since a minor injury to begin November, he has played at least 30 minutes in every game, while averaging almost three three-pointers per contest. His numbers are sitting right where they were last season, and there is no reason to see him slowing down anytime soon.

