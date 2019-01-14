76ers' J.J. Redick: Drains three from deep
Redick put up 22 points (6-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT) and registered three rebounds along with two assists across 34 minutes Sunday against the Knicks.
Redick has gone 7-for-22 from beyond the arc in two games since returning from a back injury. He's also scored 20 or more points in each of those two games, bumping his season average up to 18.3 ppg. Redick sits with a 44.3 percent success rate from the field and a 37.4 percent rate from beyond the arc this year, so aside from his scoring value, he also is useful elsewhere in fantasy leagues.
