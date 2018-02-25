76ers' J.J. Redick: Drops 16 in Saturday's win
Redick scored 16 points (6-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding three assists and a steal in 24 minutes during Saturday's 116-105 win over the Magic.
The veteran guard continues to supply the Sixers with a steady complement to the young superstar duo of Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, and Redick has now scored in double digits in nine of 10 games since returning from a leg injury in January. His numbers on the season are nearly identical to his production over the last few years with the Clippers, and there's no reason to expect that to change over the final weeks of 2017-18.
