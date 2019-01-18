76ers' J.J. Redick: Drops 20 points Thursday
Redick delivered 20 points (7-12 FG, 6-9 3Pt), five assists and three rebounds across 33 minutes in Thursday's 120-96 win over the Pacers.
Redick continues to post solid point totals for the 76ers, but not much else in the way of playmaking and defense. Redick's deep shot ability makes him a threat on the offensive end at all times, and renders him a useful allocation of the team's minutes as well.
