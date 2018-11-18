76ers' J.J. Redick: Drops 23 in OT win over Hornets
Redick scored 23 points (9-17 FG, 5-11 3Pt) while adding one rebound, one assist and one block in 30 minutes during Saturday's 122-119 overtime win over the Hornets.
The veteran guard knows his role -- in five games since moving into the starting lineup, Redick is averaging 21.2 points and 3.2 made three-pointers on 44.4 percent shooting from beyond the arc. Joel Embiid and Jimmy Butler should emerge as the focal points of the Sixers' offense once Butler has fully adjusted to his new surroundings, with Ben Simmons facilitating matters, but at least so far there have been more than enough shots left over for Redick to make a fantasy impact as well.
