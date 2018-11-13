76ers' J.J. Redick: Drops 25 in likely final start
Redick scored 25 points (11-20 FG, 3-9 3Pt) while adding three assists and a rebound in 31 minutes during Monday's 124-114 win over the Heat.
The veteran sharpshooter has taken advantage of his brief starting window while the Sixers wait for Jimmy Butler to officially join the roster, scoring 20-plus points in back-to-back games while going 6-for-15 from three-point range. Redick should maintain a key role off the bench once Butler arrives, but it's unlikely he'll continue to average the 31.1 minutes, 17.9 points or 8.4 three-point attempts per game -- all career highs -- he's been seeing to date.
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...