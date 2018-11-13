Redick scored 25 points (11-20 FG, 3-9 3Pt) while adding three assists and a rebound in 31 minutes during Monday's 124-114 win over the Heat.

The veteran sharpshooter has taken advantage of his brief starting window while the Sixers wait for Jimmy Butler to officially join the roster, scoring 20-plus points in back-to-back games while going 6-for-15 from three-point range. Redick should maintain a key role off the bench once Butler arrives, but it's unlikely he'll continue to average the 31.1 minutes, 17.9 points or 8.4 three-point attempts per game -- all career highs -- he's been seeing to date.