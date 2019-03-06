76ers' J.J. Redick: Drops 26 in win

Reddick finished with 26 points (8-16 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and five rebounds in 30 minutes during Tuesday's win over Orlando.

Reddick seemingly broke out after a uncharacteristically string of seven straight weak performances. In that span he failed to crack 20 points in any game and hit just 27.7 percent of his shots. With that rough stretch seemingly behind him, Reddick should return to his usual efficient form. In his 13th season, Reddick's averaging a career-best 17.9 points to go along with 3.0 threes, 2.8 assists and 2.3 rebounds in 31.3 minutes per game.