76ers' J.J. Redick: Drops 29 on Bucks in loss
Redick totaled 29 points (10-15 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three assists, two rebounds, one steal and a block over 30 minutes in the 76er's loss to the Bucks on Thursday.
Redick finished second in scoring to only Joel Embiid, racking up 29 points on an efficient 66.7 percent shooting from the field and five triples. Redick has been hot over his last three contests, averaging a healthy 28.3 points and 5.0 made threes.
