Redick compiled 24 points (9-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), and three rebounds in 30 minutes during Sunday's 103-95 victory over the Grizzlies.

Redick continues to shoot the ball well, hitting 9-of-17 shot attempts to finish with a team-high 24 points. Since moving into the starting lineup, Redick has been one of the more consistent scorers in the league. He brings nothing else to the table outside of points and three's but his ability to do that along warrants a roster spot in basically all formats.