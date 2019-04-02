76ers' J.J. Redick: Drops team-high 26 points Monday

Redick amassed 26 points (8-17 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 29 minutes during Monday's 122-102 loss to Dallas.

Redick led the 76ers with 26 points, picking up some of the offensive slack with both Joel Embiid rest) and Jimmy Butler (back) on the sidelines. The 76ers are almost assured of the third seed in the East and based on the recent trend, Redick could himself be heading for a night off in the not too distant future.