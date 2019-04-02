76ers' J.J. Redick: Drops team-high 26 points Monday
Redick amassed 26 points (8-17 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 29 minutes during Monday's 122-102 loss to Dallas.
Redick led the 76ers with 26 points, picking up some of the offensive slack with both Joel Embiid rest) and Jimmy Butler (back) on the sidelines. The 76ers are almost assured of the third seed in the East and based on the recent trend, Redick could himself be heading for a night off in the not too distant future.
More News
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...