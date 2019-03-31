76ers' J.J. Redick: Efficient in win
Redick managed 16 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four assists and two rebounds across 33 minutes in the 76ers' 118-109 win over the Timberwolves on Saturday.
Redick's shot was sharp Saturday, leading to his second straight double-digit scoring effort. After a multi-game slump from the field, Redick has rediscovered his stroke while draining 11 of 22 attempts in that pair of contests, including a 6-for-14 tally from behind the arc. With Joel Embiid (rest) out for two more games, Redick could enjoy at least a slight bump in offensive responsibility.
More News
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.