76ers' J.J. Redick: Efficient in win

Redick managed 16 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four assists and two rebounds across 33 minutes in the 76ers' 118-109 win over the Timberwolves on Saturday.

Redick's shot was sharp Saturday, leading to his second straight double-digit scoring effort. After a multi-game slump from the field, Redick has rediscovered his stroke while draining 11 of 22 attempts in that pair of contests, including a 6-for-14 tally from behind the arc. With Joel Embiid (rest) out for two more games, Redick could enjoy at least a slight bump in offensive responsibility.