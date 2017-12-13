76ers' J.J. Redick: Excellent again in victory

Redick finished with 26 points (6-15 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 11-11 FT), three assists and two rebounds in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 118-112 victory over the Timberwolves.

Redick backed up his 28 point outing on Sunday, with another strong effort here. He has been quietly chugging along this season, averaging almost 17 points per game. He is a really nice fit for the uptempo offense run by the 76ers, and should continue to see minutes in the mid-thirties moving forward. He is not going to provide a lot other than scoring and three-pointers, so he does hold some nice trade value if you are in need of some other categories.